Tulsi Gabbard: The Biden Administration Is Promoting Child Abuse

Posted: Aug 01, 2022 2:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took to her social media pages over the weekend to highlight a new Food and Drug Administration warning about puberty blockers. 

According to the FDA, these drugs can cause blindness and other permanent injuries when taken by children. 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added a warning about the risk of pseudotumor cerebri (idiopathic intracranial hypertension) to the labeling for gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists that are approved for the treatment of central precocious puberty in pediatric patients. These products include Lupron Depot-Ped (leuprolide acetate), Fensolvi (leuprolide acetate), Synarel (nafarelin), Supprelin LA (histrelin) and Triptodur (triptorelin).

The new warning includes recommendations to monitor patients taking GnRH agonists for signs and symptoms of pseudotumor cerebri, including headache, papilledema, blurred or loss of vision, diplopia, pain behind the eye or pain with eye movement, tinnitus, dizziness and nausea.

The FDA assessed the potential risk of pseudotumor cerebri with use of GnRH agonists in pediatric patients by reviewing post-marketing safety data submitted by the GnRH agonist manufacturers, searching the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System and conducting a literature search.

For months the Biden administration has been in a full court press to "affirm" gender "care" for children. That so-called "care" includes using taxpayer dollars to pay for puberty blockers and medical castration for young kids through Medicaid. 

"Providing resources on the importance of gender affirming care for children and adolescents. The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health has developed a resource to inform parents and guardians, educators, and other persons supporting children and adolescents with information on what is gender-affirming care and why it is important to transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive young people’s well-being," the White House released in a March "fact sheet." 

Biden's U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Levine has repeatedly stressed the "necessity" for children to be encouraged to use these kinds of drugs. 

During Levine's confirmation hearing, Republican Senator Dr. Rand Paul asked about Levine's support for these dangerous drugs. 

