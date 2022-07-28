Whistleblowers Claim the FBI Is Cooking the Books on Domestic Extremism Data

According to a number of whistleblowers who have spoken to Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee, the FBI is cooking the books and padding data on the threat of domestic violent extremism (DVE).

"We continue to hear from brave whistleblowers about disturbing conduct at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. From recent protected disclosures, we have learned that FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as 'domestic violent extremism' even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Given the narrative pushed by the Biden Administration that domestic violent extremism is the 'greatest threat' facing our country, revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous," Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray this week.

President Joe Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other high-profile Biden Administration officials have repeatedly claimed domestic violent extremism is a rampant problem within the United States. More specifically, they've argued a broad definition of white supremacy is the main culprit and threat.

"New whistleblower disclosures made by multiple FBI employees from different field offices indicate that the Biden Administration’s narrative may be misleading. We have received accusations that FBI agents are bolstering the number of cases of DVEs to satisfy their superiors. For example, one whistleblower explained that because agents are not finding enough DVE cases, they are encouraged and incentivized to reclassify cases as DVE cases even though there is minimal, circumstantial evidence to support the reclassification," the letter continued. "Another whistleblower—who led at least one high profile domestic terrorism investigation—stated that a field office Counterterrorism Assistant Special Agent in Charge and the FBI’s Director of the Counterterrorism Division have pressured agents to move cases into the DVE category to hit self-created performance metrics. According to whistleblowers, the FBI uses these metrics to dispense awards and promotions. Every whistleblower has called it an environment of 'pressure' within the FBI."

Jordan has requested a number of documents from Wray related to how the FBI classifies and develops data on domestic extremism. Wray is also being accused of allowing politics to drive FBI decisions and case pursuits.

"Multiple whistleblowers have disclosed how the Biden FBI is conducting a 'purge' of FBI employees holding conservative views. You have ignored these concerns. It appears instead that the FBI is more focused on classifying investigations to meet a woke left-wing agenda," Jordan continued.