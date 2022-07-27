Biden Hits an Astonishing New Low With Hispanic Voters

According to recent polling from Quinnipiac University, President Joe Biden has plummeted to an abysmal 19 percent approval rating among Hispanic voters.

NewsNation: “Woah!” Biden’s approval among Latino voters drops to 19%. pic.twitter.com/0UmdKmvlXv — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 27, 2022

The same poll shows Biden's overall approval is sitting at its worst since taking office in January 2021.

"One and a half years since President Joe Biden took office, Americans give President Biden a negative 31 - 60 percent job approval rating, the lowest score of his presidency," the results show.

The new numbers come after First Lady Jill Biden traveled to El Paso and gave a speech. During her remarks, she compared Hispanic Americans to breakfast tacos.

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," she said.

They just don’t get it. Latinos aren’t buying their liberal pandering; we care about the rising costs of housing, food, gas, issues that impact everyday Americans. No matter how loud they yell their made up words, it won’t change the reality of their failed policies. @theMRC pic.twitter.com/gXK7BVUMpF — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 12, 2022

She then apologized through a spokesperson.

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Republicans in Texas are working to flip congressional seats held by Democrats for more than a century.

???? WinRed’s Candidate of the Week: @CasandraLGarcia



“People across this district are hungry for a new voice in Washington, one that inspires hope and is focused on creating jobs, protecting innocent life, and upholding our Constitutional rights.” pic.twitter.com/VGEjvIaT5O — WinRed (@WINRED) July 27, 2022