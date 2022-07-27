Joe Biden

Biden Hits an Astonishing New Low With Hispanic Voters

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

According to recent polling from Quinnipiac University, President Joe Biden has plummeted to an abysmal 19 percent approval rating among Hispanic voters. 

The same poll shows Biden's overall approval is sitting at its worst since taking office in January 2021.

"One and a half years since President Joe Biden took office, Americans give President Biden a negative 31 - 60 percent job approval rating, the lowest score of his presidency," the results show. 

The new numbers come after First Lady Jill Biden traveled to El Paso and gave a speech. During her remarks, she compared Hispanic Americans to breakfast tacos. 

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," she said. 

She then apologized through a spokesperson. 

Meanwhile, Republicans in Texas are working to flip congressional seats held by Democrats for more than a century. 

