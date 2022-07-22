White House Physician Gives on Update on Biden's COVID Status

White House physician Kevin O'Connor gave an update on President Joe Biden's condition Friday morning after it was revealed Thursday he tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

"President Biden completed his first full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have improved. He did mount a temperature yesterday evening to 99.4 degrees F, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (TYLENOL). His temperature has remained normal since then. His symptoms remain characterized as rhinorrhea ('runny nose') and fatigue, with an occasional non-productive, now 'loose' cough. His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air," Dr. O'Connor released in a letter.

"The President is tolerating treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned. His symptoms will be treated supportively with oral hydration, acetaminophen (TYLENOL), and the albuterol inhaler that he uses as needed," he continued. "His apixaban (ELIQUIS) and rosuvastatin (Crestor) are being held during PAXLOVID treatment for several days after his last dose. During this time, it is reasonable to add low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner."

Shortly after the diagnosis, Dr. O'Connor detailed Biden's initial symptoms and treatment plan.

"On questioning, President Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms, mostly rhinorrhea (or 'runny nose') and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening. Given that he meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) criteria for PAXLOVID, I have recommended initiating such treatment," Dr. O'Connor released Thursday. "The President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do. Early use of PAXLOVID in this case provides additional protection against severe disease. He will isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. I will keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan."

While Dr. O'Connor has released two official statements about Biden's health, he has not been made available to reporters for questioning.

REPORTER: "Can we get the president's physician here so we can not play the game of telephone?"



Biden said yesterday he's feeling great and has reportedly been working from the White House residence. He was scheduled to be in Delaware this weekend. That trip has been canceled.