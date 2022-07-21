White House Doctor Details Biden's Wuhan Coronavirus Symptoms

As reported, President Joe Biden tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus Thursday morning despite being vaccinated and double boosted against the virus. The diagnosis comes four days after he returned from a trip to the Middle East.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released in a statement. "Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work."

I'm on the road in Detroit today, but I spoke to Joe earlier and he’s feeling fine, just experiencing a few mild symptoms.



This morning, I tested negative for COVID-19. I'll continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 21, 2022

Biden's personal and White House Doctor Kevin O'Connor also issued a letter detailing his symptoms and the medication he's taking to combat the illness.

"On questioning, President Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms, mostly rhinorrhea (or 'runny nose') and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening. Given that he meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) criteria for PAXLOVID, I have recommended initiating such treatment," Dr. O'Connor wrote. "The President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do. Early use of PAXLOVID in this case provides additional protection against severe disease. He will isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. I will keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan."

Press Secretary Jean-Pierre is expected to brief reporters Thursday afternoon with an update on Biden's condition. Biden was scheduled to host a DNC fundraiser in Philadelphia Thursday night and then spend the weekend in Delaware. He will now stay at the White House.