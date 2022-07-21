BREAKING: Joe Biden Has COVID

The White House announced Thursday morning that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. This is despite the fact he is vaccinated and has had two booster shots.

The White House's statement says Biden is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is now taking Paxlovid. They assured Biden will work remotely to "carry out all of his duties."

Biden has covid, WH says pic.twitter.com/9A2ke7Tmys — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 21, 2022

When former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, Biden said Trump bore some responsibility for getting infected with COVID because he would often not wear a mask or social distance at campaign events.

"Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, 'masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter' — I think is responsible for what happens to them," Biden said during an NBC News town hall.

It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: "You're not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations."



Today, Biden tested positive for covid. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcBQaEXH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

Also during the campaign, he promised to "shut down" COVID-19.

I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

Biden's COVID positivity comes a day after he said he currently has cancer when it appeared he meant to say he had cancer removed because his family had to use windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window." According to Biden's health report, he had non-melanoma skin cancers removed, but that was attributed to excessive sun exposure.