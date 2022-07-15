green new scam

Biden Threatens Executive Action After Manchin Crushed His Tax Hike Plan

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After multiple reports showing inflation is increasingly raging out of control, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced late Thursday he will not support current proposals from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden to raise taxes on job creators and ramp up spending for expensive climate change projects. 

From Saudi Arabia, where Biden is begging royal leaders for additional oil production while hamstringing domestic energy producers, the president is threatening executive action if Manchin doesn't get on board. 

"Action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever. So let me be clear: if the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment," Biden said. "I want to thank Leader Schumer for his dogged and determined effort to produce the strongest possible bill." 

Meanwhile, Europe continues to barrel into an energy crisis after implementing a number of climate change proposals. Prices at the pump in the U.S. remain at record highs. 

