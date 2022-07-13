Top Lawyer Debunks the Left's Attacks on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee Wednesday morning, Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Erin Hawley pushed back against false allegations and smears being hurled by the left against crisis pregnancy centers.

Erin Hawley, ADF senior counsel, addresses criticisms of pro-life pregnancy centers: "They are not fake centers. In 2019, they served 1.85 million families, provided $266 million worth of goods - of car seats, of baby formula, of diapers, of things that women really need." pic.twitter.com/ZZeg6LxCC1 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 13, 2022

Since the Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court in June, which returned abortion law to the states, Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren have demanded crisis pregnancy centers be shut down. These centers provide women with free healthcare and essential items for motherhood.

Warren: “Crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber abortion clinics by 3-1. We need to shut them down all around the country.”

pic.twitter.com/Sm6XjnGUX7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2022

During her testimony, Hawley also debunked false claims that doctors are not allowed to treat women for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.