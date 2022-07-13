Top Lawyer Debunks the Left's Attacks on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee Wednesday morning, Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Erin Hawley pushed back against false allegations and smears being hurled by the left against crisis pregnancy centers. 

Since the Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court in June, which returned abortion law to the states, Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren have demanded crisis pregnancy centers be shut down. These centers provide women with free healthcare and essential items for motherhood. 

During her testimony, Hawley also debunked false claims that doctors are not allowed to treat women for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.

