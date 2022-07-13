Inflation

New Inflation Numbers Prove Biden Gave Americans a Massive Pay Cut

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 12:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

New inflation numbers released Wednesday morning show that not only are Americans paying significantly more money for basic and necessary items, but their paychecks are getting eaten away. 

According to the Department of Labor, inflation has caused a 3.6 percent decline in pay over the past year. 

On the 2020 campaign trail Biden promised not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000 per year. His big government spending agenda and economic policies have raised prices for every American. Biden's policies have also destroyed retirement savings and eaten away paychecks. 

Most Popular