New Inflation Numbers Prove Biden Gave Americans a Massive Pay Cut

New inflation numbers released Wednesday morning show that not only are Americans paying significantly more money for basic and necessary items, but their paychecks are getting eaten away.

According to the Department of Labor, inflation has caused a 3.6 percent decline in pay over the past year.

Workers are experiencing the biggest decline in years in inflation-adjusted pay.



Wages are up 5.1% in past year. Inflation is up 9.1%.



The Labor Department calculates that workers had a -3.6% inflation-adjusted decline in pay in the past year (that's seasonally adjusted). pic.twitter.com/yM0cd7sHbn — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2022

The decline in real average hourly earnings at this point is terrible, the fastest pace of decline in 40 years. pic.twitter.com/92rKJFtQRD — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) July 13, 2022

Inflation continues to hit hard:



Groceries: up 12% in past year -->Biggest annual increase since 1979



Chicken: Up 19% in past year-->Biggest increase ever



Gas up 60%-->Biggest since 1981



Electricity: Up 14% -->Biggest since 2006



Rent: Up 5.8% -->Biggest since 1986 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2022

On the 2020 campaign trail Biden promised not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000 per year. His big government spending agenda and economic policies have raised prices for every American. Biden's policies have also destroyed retirement savings and eaten away paychecks.