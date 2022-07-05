White House Press Secretary Deflects After Being Stumped by New Biden Voicemail

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre feigned ignorance when asked about a newly unearthed voicemail from President Joe Biden to his son -- Hunter Biden -- about his shady foreign business dealings.

DOOCY: "Why is there a voicemail of the president talking to his son about his overseas business dealings...?"



KJP: "I am not going to talk about alleged materials from the laptop."



DOOCY: "Are you disputing that it's the president's voice on the voicemail?" pic.twitter.com/DOfRRBSNoR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2022

.@PhilipWegmann: "You seemed to dismiss Peter's question about his conversation with his son Hunter Biden...how is that silence consistent with the president's promise to always level with the American public?"



KJP: "I can not comment on any materials from the laptop." pic.twitter.com/P1AYJvlINz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2022

A reminder of the voicemail in question:

Here’s the voicemail Joe Biden left for Hunter in 2018 saying he wanted to talk about their business dealings in China.pic.twitter.com/7r9VatHUoH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2022

Biden and his former press secretary, Jen Psaki, have repeatedly denied any discussion with Hunter about the deals. Given mounting evidence, this is clearly a lie.

Joe Biden: "I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here's what I know -- I know Trump deserves to be investigated... You should be looking at Trump. Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum." https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019