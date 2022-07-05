White House Press Secretary Deflects After Being Stumped by New Biden Voicemail

Hunter Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 05, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre feigned ignorance when asked about a newly unearthed voicemail from President Joe Biden to his son -- Hunter Biden -- about his shady foreign business dealings. 

A reminder of the voicemail in question:

Biden and his former press secretary, Jen Psaki, have repeatedly denied any discussion with Hunter about the deals. Given mounting evidence, this is clearly a lie. 

