Bette Midler Finally Tweets Something Sane

Over the weekend actress Bette Midler, who has a history of unhinged and anti-conservative rants on Twitter, hit the send button on a mostly factual thought.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

What Midler didn't quite get to is who exactly is erasing women by calling them "birthing people" and "menstruators."

During his time in office, President Joe Biden has used the full force of the federal government to promote the "birthing people" narrative. He's pushed to fund permanent and life altering puberty blockers for young children. In April, the White House released an "equity" plan that refers to women as birthing people and maternity wards as "birthing friendly."

The Department of State is announcing that beginning on April 11, 2022, all U.S. citizens will be able select an “X” as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application. This is a major step in delivering on the President’s commitment to expand access to accurate identification documents for transgender and non-binary Americans. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that it will increase funding for research on gender-affirming procedures to further develop the evidence base for improved standards of care. Research priorities include a more thorough investigation and characterization of the short- and long-term outcomes on physical and mental health associated with gender-affirming care. CMS is proposing the “Birthing-Friendly” hospital designation to drive improvements in maternal health outcomes and maternal health equity. The “Birthing-Friendly” hospital designation would assist consumers in choosing hospitals that have demonstrated a commitment to maternal health. The Administration announced this new designation during the White House Maternal Health Day of Action Summit.

During her confirmation hearings in March, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define the term woman because she "isn't a biologist."