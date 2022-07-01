Inflation

Biden Crashes America into a Recession

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 01, 2022 12:00 PM
The United States economy officially hit two quarters of negative GDP growth yesterday, marking the start of a new recession at the beginning of Q3. 

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2022 is -1.0 percent on June 30, down from 0.3 percent on June 27. After recent releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 2.7 percent and -8.1 percent, respectively, to 1.7 percent and -13.2 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter GDP growth increased from -0.11 percentage points to 0.35 percentage points," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta says. 

Naturally, Democrats are spinning the collapse in ridiculous fashion. 

And the White House continues to deny that there's anything wrong while promoting delusions Biden has prompted a historic economic recovery. 

