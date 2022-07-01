Biden Crashes America into a Recession

The United States economy officially hit two quarters of negative GDP growth yesterday, marking the start of a new recession at the beginning of Q3.

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2022 is -1.0 percent on June 30, down from 0.3 percent on June 27. After recent releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 2.7 percent and -8.1 percent, respectively, to 1.7 percent and -13.2 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter GDP growth increased from -0.11 percentage points to 0.35 percentage points," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta says.

Confirmed.



This is from the Atlanta Federal Reserve page GDPNow.



Q2 is now downgraded to -1.0% growth. That's two consecutive quarters. Economic contraction is upon us.



Q2 is now downgraded to -1.0% growth. That's two consecutive quarters. Economic contraction is upon us.

Today is technically the first day of recession.



Either way, recession is here.



Q1 GDP: -1.6%

Q2 GDP: -1.0% (latest Atlanta Fed)



Recession — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 30, 2022

