Liberal Media Star Goes on Insane Rant About Clarence Thomas' Blackness

Over the past 24-hours, liberal media star, failed CNN+ host, felony thief and former NBA basketball player Rex Chapman went on an unhinged Twitter rant against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

First, he criticized Thomas for not attending enough professional basketball games and called into question his blackness.

So Rex Chapman, who is whiter than the winter snow, spends this entire thread offensively implying Clarence Thomas, who is a descendent of slaves and grew up facing racism in the segregated south, isn’t really Black. And his best evidence is Thomas doesn’t go to NBA games. https://t.co/Ijlh6b47We — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 1, 2022

Such a champion. Lol. — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room. — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever? — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas - never. — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Then, he started to attack Thomas and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for being married to white women.

In a 12 hour span, Rex Chapman has compared Clarence Thomas to Clayton Bigsby, mocked him and Daniel Cameron for being in interracial marriages, and said he isn’t truly black because he doesn’t go to NBA games. pic.twitter.com/dFPEgg48mE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 1, 2022

Will he be punished for his racist screed? Not a chance.