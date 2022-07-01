Supreme Court

Liberal Media Star Goes on Insane Rant About Clarence Thomas' Blackness

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2022 3:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal Media Star Goes on Insane Rant About Clarence Thomas' Blackness

Source: (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Over the past 24-hours, liberal media star, failed CNN+ host, felony thief and former NBA basketball player Rex Chapman went on an unhinged Twitter rant against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

First, he criticized Thomas for not attending enough professional basketball games and called into question his blackness. 

Then, he started to attack Thomas and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for being married to white women. 

Will he be punished for his racist screed? Not a chance.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Press Corps Suddenly Has a Problem with the Lack of Access to Biden
Leah Barkoukis
DOJ Is Reportedly Paying $1.5 Million for 'Transgender Programming Curriculum' in Prisons
Madeline Leesman
The Global Warming Narrative Just Hit a Literal Iceberg
Matt Vespa
Alabama to Ban Transgender Surgeries for Minors
Sarah Arnold
Senator Klobuchar Launches New Attempt to Undermine Election Integrity
Spencer Brown
Toronto Police Enlist the Public's Help Searching for Woman with 'Full Goatee'
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular