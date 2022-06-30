Joe Biden Can't Stop Lying About This Inflation Stat

Speaking to reporters after a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain Thursday, President Joe Biden again falsely claimed inflation in the United States is lower than the rest of the world.

But this statement, which Biden makes often, isn't true.

"Last year, businesses around the world started raising prices at a pace not seen in decades. Among major economies, one country was hit the worst - the United States," the BBC reports. "Prices jumped at an annual rate of 4.7% last year - faster than any other country in the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In the UK, for example, inflation was just 2.5%. Last month, inflation in the US hit 8.6%, one of the highest rates in the world."

Under Biden's economic policies and runaway government spending, inflation has hit new records and 40 year highs.

Here are the items really driving up inflation:



Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)

Used cars 45.2%

Gas 45.1%

Laundry machines 29.4%

Airfare 24.6%

Moving 17.3%

Hotels 16.9%

Furniture 8.6%

Bacon 8.4%

TVs 7.6%

Fruit 7.3%

Shoes 6.5%

Fresh fish 6.4%

New cars 5.3%

Milk 5.6%

Rent (OER) 2.3% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2021

The vast majority of Americans, including independents, are dissatisfied with Biden's job on the economy.