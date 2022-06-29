Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino Bulldozes J6 Tale From Star Witness

Jun 29, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino is debunking claims made by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson during testimony in front of the partisan January 6 Committee Tuesday afternoon. 

Under oath, Hutchinson told a story about President Donald Trump allegedly lunging toward the steering wheel of The Beast (the presidential limousine) after Secret Service agents told him he could not travel to the U.S. Capitol. She said the incident occurred after a speech to supporters at the Ellipse on January 6, 2022. 

But according to Bongino, her description is impossible because President Trump wasn't traveling in The Beast that day. Instead, he left in an SUV. 

When the story was told in real time Tuesday, Bongino immediately questioned its validity. 

Most Popular