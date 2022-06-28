More Proof Biden Lied to the Country About His Business Dealings with Hunter

On the campaign trail and throughout his tenure in the White House, President Joe Biden has repeatedly told the American people he "never" spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about his shady foreign business dealings.

Joe Biden: "I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here's what I know -- I know Trump deserves to be investigated... You should be looking at Trump. Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum." https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated this claim during a number of briefings.

PSAKI: "The President does not get involved in the business dealings of his son. He's not involved in his son's business dealings." pic.twitter.com/JDYV7iGPGD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2022

But a newly unearthed phone call from Biden to his son reveals he did in fact discuss the foreign deals and helped coach Hunter through media fallout.

Voicemail from Joe Biden to Hunter saying he wants to discuss their China business deals. #TenPercentForTheBigGuy pic.twitter.com/bB6VUofSJg — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 27, 2022

BREAKING: Joe Biden unwittingly financed Hunter Biden's participation in an escort ring tied to Russia.



Joe Biden wired $100,000 to Hunter from Dec. 2018 through Jan. 2019, the same timeframe he spent 30k on escorts tied to .ru email addresses.https://t.co/HI1t8ndDB6 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 27, 2022

The recording comes after reports revealed Hunter's business partners visited the White House a number of times when Biden was vice president.

"Hunter Biden's closest business partner made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015, including a sitdown with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing," the New York Post reported in April. "Visitor logs from the White House of former President Barack Obama reviewed by The Post cast further doubt over Joe Biden’s claims that he knew nothing of his son's dealings."