Joe Biden

More Proof Biden Lied to the Country About His Business Dealings with Hunter

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On the campaign trail and throughout his tenure in the White House, President Joe Biden has repeatedly told the American people he "never" spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about his shady foreign business dealings. 

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated this claim during a number of briefings. 

But a newly unearthed phone call from Biden to his son reveals he did in fact discuss the foreign deals and helped coach Hunter through media fallout. 

The recording comes after reports revealed Hunter's business partners visited the White House a number of times when Biden was vice president. 

"Hunter Biden's closest business partner made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015, including a sitdown with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing," the New York Post reported in April. "Visitor logs from the White House of former President Barack Obama reviewed by The Post cast further doubt over Joe Biden’s claims that he knew nothing of his son's dealings." 

Most Popular