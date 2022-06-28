Sergeant at Arms Who Oversaw Senate Security on January 6 is Dead

The highly partisan and corrupt January 6 Committee is holding a special, last minute session Tuesday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours before the hearing, news broke that the Senate Sergeant at Arms who oversaw security the day of the U.S. Capitol breach is dead after a battle with cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that former Sergeant at Arms, Michael C. Stenger, passed away this morning. Michael C. Stenger was the 41St Sergeant at Arms for the United States Senate, appointed in April 2018," the office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms released in a statement. "Mr. Stenger began working for the Senate Sergeant at Arms in 2011, serving as Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the Office of Protective Services and Continuity (now OSEPC) before his appointment as Deputy SAA in May 2014. Mr. Stenger received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and attained the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps before a distinguished career in the United States Secret Service.”

1) Fox confirms that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of Senate security the day of the Capitol riot, has died. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 27, 2022

2) Stenger was a GOP appointee and in charge of security in the Senste wing of the Capitol on January 6 last year. Republicans still controlled the Senate the day of the riot. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2022

4) Stenger testified about Capitol security before a Senate panel. probing the riot in February, 2021.



Stenger was the Senate’s 41st Sergeant at Arms. He was previously an FBI agent and had been deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms before his appointment to the top post in 2018. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2022

6) From the Senate Sgt at Arms office: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that former Sergeant at Arms, Michael C. Stenger, passed away this morning.



Michael C. Stenger was the 41St Sergeant at Arms for the United States Senate, appointed in April 2018.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2022

Stenger previously testified in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

"There is an opportunity to learn from the events of January 6. Investigations should be considered, as should the funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators," Stenger said.