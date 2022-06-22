White House Press Secretary Has a 'Freudian Slip' About the Impact of Biden's Policies

In an effort to defend President Joe Biden's policies at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the truth.

"The President has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate -- to alleviate the -- you know, the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Biden's move to temporarily suspend federal gas taxes.

KJP: "The president has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate—to alleviate the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices." pic.twitter.com/97eXtpCMWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2022

A Freudian slip indeed.

Freudian slip from the Biden admin. https://t.co/hoKu48BWED — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 21, 2022

While Jean-Pierre corrected herself, the point stands. President Joe Biden's continuing war on oil and gas has forced prices to record levels with no end in sight.

Here are the items really driving up inflation:



Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)

Used cars 45.2%

Gas 45.1%

Laundry machines 29.4%

Airfare 24.6%

Moving 17.3%

Hotels 16.9%

Furniture 8.6%

Bacon 8.4%

TVs 7.6%

Fruit 7.3%

Shoes 6.5%

Fresh fish 6.4%

New cars 5.3%

Milk 5.6%

Rent (OER) 2.3% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2021

Larry Summers -- who the president said he spoke with today -- publicly saying a 5% unemployment rate is necessary to combat inflation. To state the obvious, a 5% unemployment rate would mean devastating joblessness for millions of poor American workers pic.twitter.com/wsSB9zmBy9 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 20, 2022

Further, Biden is doubling down on his alternative energy transition while offering up gas tax gimmicks that do nothing to increase supply.

Biden: "My mother had an expression: out of everything lousy, something good will happen. We have a chance to make a fundamental turn toward renewable energy, electric vehicles, and across the board." pic.twitter.com/Si4oJ7ROFg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2022