White House Press Secretary Has a 'Freudian Slip' About the Impact of Biden's Policies

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 22, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In an effort to defend President Joe Biden's policies at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the truth. 

"The President has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate -- to alleviate the -- you know, the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Biden's move to temporarily suspend federal gas taxes. 

A Freudian slip indeed. 

While Jean-Pierre corrected herself, the point stands. President Joe Biden's continuing war on oil and gas has forced prices to record levels with no end in sight. 

Further, Biden is doubling down on his alternative energy transition while offering up gas tax gimmicks that do nothing to increase supply. 

Most Popular