Biden Says His Political Opponents Should Be Jailed

During his first interview in more than 100 days with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday, President Joe Biden said members of Congress opposed to his agenda in Washington, D.C., should be jailed. Biden made the remark after Kimmel offered up an analogy about Monopoly.

"The Republicans don't play it square," Biden said. "We gotta send them to jail."

Joe Biden says that "Republicans don't play it square" and that the solution is to "send them to jail" like in the game Monopoly. pic.twitter.com/QlgTwdnxPs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2022

As a reminder, it wasn't Republicans who made Biden a lame-duck president. It was Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who opposed his $2 trillion (originally $6 trillion) Build Back Better spending agenda.

"If I can't go home and explain to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it. And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," Manchin said in December.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not vote for the Build Back Better bill, essentially killing the piece of legislation.pic.twitter.com/6OCnRNG0sv — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 19, 2021

Incredible deep-dive on how the Biden White House blew it with Joe Manchin on Build Back Better and the domestic spending agenda.



Notable that Manchin’s pushback has made him the most popular Senator in the country while Biden is .. severely unpopular.https://t.co/PLCcyY64Zp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the White House Press Corps isn't thrilled about Biden's refusal to sit for a real interview.