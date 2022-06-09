Joe Biden

Biden Says His Political Opponents Should Be Jailed

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 09, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During his first interview in more than 100 days with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday, President Joe Biden said members of Congress opposed to his agenda in Washington, D.C., should be jailed. Biden made the remark after Kimmel offered up an analogy about Monopoly. 

"The Republicans don't play it square," Biden said. "We gotta send them to jail." 

As a reminder, it wasn't Republicans who made Biden a lame-duck president. It was Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who opposed his $2 trillion (originally $6 trillion) Build Back Better spending agenda. 

"If I can't go home and explain to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it. And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," Manchin said in December. 

Meanwhile, the White House Press Corps isn't thrilled about Biden's refusal to sit for a real interview. 

