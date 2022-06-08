Supreme Court

White House and Schumer Cheered Intimidation of Supreme Court Justices

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jun 08, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As reported earlier, a man was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning and told law enforcement officers he had intentions of harming him. He was carrying a knife, gun and burglary equipment when he was stopped. 

But it was just last month when the White House encouraged the intimidation of Supreme Court Justices outside of their homes in the wake of a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Back in March 2020, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh from the steps of the Supreme Court. 

"I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said to a pro-abortion crowd.

After the leaked opinion was published on May 3, a number of Democrats called on activists to take to the streets. 

