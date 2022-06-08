White House and Schumer Cheered Intimidation of Supreme Court Justices

As reported earlier, a man was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning and told law enforcement officers he had intentions of harming him. He was carrying a knife, gun and burglary equipment when he was stopped.

But it was just last month when the White House encouraged the intimidation of Supreme Court Justices outside of their homes in the wake of a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

DOOCY: "These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that kind of thing this president wants...?"



PSAKI: "The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights." pic.twitter.com/TCpXCOwfQR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2022

Back in March 2020, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh from the steps of the Supreme Court.

"I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said to a pro-abortion crowd.

Schumer, March 2020: "I want to tell you Kavanaugh...You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”



Today: A man was arrested for trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/WRAgTHN0yt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2022

After the leaked opinion was published on May 3, a number of Democrats called on activists to take to the streets.

I will continue to fight tooth and nail for every single person’s right to have a legal and safe abortion in this country. We will not accept this sitting down and we WILL take this to the streets and the voting booth. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 3, 2022