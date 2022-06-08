White House and Schumer Cheered Intimidation of Supreme Court Justices

As reported earlier, a man was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning and told law enforcement officers he had intentions of harming him. He was carrying a knife, gun and burglary equipment when he was stopped.
But it was just last month when the White House encouraged the intimidation of Supreme Court Justices outside of their homes in the wake of a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
DOOCY: "These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that kind of thing this president wants...?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2022
PSAKI: "The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights." pic.twitter.com/TCpXCOwfQR
Back in March 2020, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh from the steps of the Supreme Court.
"I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said to a pro-abortion crowd.
Schumer, March 2020: "I want to tell you Kavanaugh...You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2022
Today: A man was arrested for trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/WRAgTHN0yt
After the leaked opinion was published on May 3, a number of Democrats called on activists to take to the streets.
I will continue to fight tooth and nail for every single person’s right to have a legal and safe abortion in this country. We will not accept this sitting down and we WILL take this to the streets and the voting booth.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 3, 2022
May 3, 2022
Hey @tedcruz, stop clutching your pearls. @imillhiser is 100% right about the Supreme Court: the leaker is a hero who realized the Court is broken, and the Court IS destroying American democracy, so FUCK IT, LET'S BURN THIS PLACE DOWN. #MetaphoricallyBurnTheCourtDown— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 3, 2022