green new scam

Biden's Executive Order on Solar Panels Is Already Backfiring

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's Executive Order on Solar Panels Is Already Backfiring

Source: Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP

On Monday, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act in order to import more solar panels into the United States. He did so to bolster his climate change agenda and without a real emergency to justify the move. 

Biden's decision came after pressure from climate czar and private jet aficionado John Kerry, EPA Administrator Gina Haspel and other leftist Green New Deal advocates. 

But the move is already backfiring and American companies are suing. From AP

U.S. solar manufacturers say they are considering legal challenges after President Joe Biden declared a two-year pause for tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia.

Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act on Monday as the White House moved to jumpstart solar installations that have been slowed or abandoned amid a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products.

The White House said Biden's actions would boost an industry crucial to his climate change-fighting goals while not interfering with or shutting down the Commerce investigation.

But some domestic producers, including a California company that filed a complaint with Commerce about unfair competition from Chinese imports, said Biden's actions would help China’s state-subsidized solar companies at the expense of U.S. manufacturers.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Philly Democrat Pleads Guilty to Illegally Stuffing the Ballot Box
Katie Pavlich
DeSantis Tops Trump in Conservative Straw Poll But There's Something Unsettling About It
Matt Vespa
Your Tax Dollars Helped Sponsor a Drag Show for Kids in DC
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Mom Torches 'Delusional' Dems in Congress for Pushing New Gun Control Bills
Spencer Brown

NYT Op-Ed on Inflation Shows Why No One Can Stand Environmentalists
Matt Vespa

CNN Panel on Gun Control Goes Completely Off the Rails
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular