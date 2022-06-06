Press Secretary Struggles to Justify Biden's Solar Panel 'Emergency'

Speaking to reporters from the briefing room Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to justify President Joe Biden's invocation of the Defense Production Act to build solar panels.

A reporter asks what emergency has prompted Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to build solar panels.



KJP: "The president, when he takes the Defense Production Act, it's to make sure that he's delivering for the American people." pic.twitter.com/2VvkU9Cr9c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2022

Jean-Pierre justified Biden's use of the DPA by falsely claiming there is a current electricity shortage that solar panels can help alleviate.

KJP: The emergency that allows Biden to invoke authority under the Tariff Act is "a threat to the availability of sufficient electricity generation capacity to meet expected customer demand." pic.twitter.com/jEULGQQCIy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2022

Jean-Pierre was also asked about the benefit of the move to the Chinese Communist Party.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "On solar panels, how is this not a gift to Chinese solar manufacturers, many of whom operate with forced labor and are subsidized by the Chinese Communist Party?"



KJP: This "is about one country and one country alone, and it's about the United States." pic.twitter.com/PMU8ChaaqO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2022

Given the DPA is reserved for times of war and true emergencies, Jean-Pierre's explanation shows Biden is using the extreme measure to push the left's climate change agenda and forced transition away from oil and gas.