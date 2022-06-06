green new scam

Press Secretary Struggles to Justify Biden's Solar Panel 'Emergency'

 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 06, 2022 5:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters from the briefing room Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to justify President Joe Biden's invocation of the Defense Production Act to build solar panels

Jean-Pierre justified Biden's use of the DPA by falsely claiming there is a current electricity shortage that solar panels can help alleviate. 

Jean-Pierre was also asked about the benefit of the move to the Chinese Communist Party.

Given the DPA is reserved for times of war and true emergencies, Jean-Pierre's explanation shows Biden is using the extreme measure to push the left's climate change agenda and forced transition away from oil and gas. 

