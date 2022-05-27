Uvalde Police Arrested Two Juveniles Four Years Ago For Threatening the High School

Two juveniles were arrested by Uvalde Police in 2018 after threatening to attack the local high school.

"The Uvalde Police Department is cognizant of the current community concerns of an incident that was reported to our department regarding a further plan to conduct a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It should be noted that the Uvalde Police Department takes our commitment to serve and protect very seriously, and work within the rulings of law, policy and procedure," the Uvalde Police Department issued in a press release at the time. "On April 19, 2018, the Uvalde Police Department received information regarding two male juveniles, ages 13 & 14, planning to conduct a school shooting on their senior year (2022) at the Uvalde High School. Due to the nature and severity of the threats, the Uvalde Police Department requested the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Rangers Office)."

"During the course of our investigation and with the assistance of the D.P.S. Texas Rangers Office, our department made two arrests in connection with these threats and they are currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Facility located in Del Rio, Texas. The arrests occurred on April 25, 2018. At this time, no further information can be released, and the case actively remains under investigation," the release continues.

It is now unclear if the shooter was one of the two kids detained.



If this was not the shooter, we need to find out who these kids are, where they are now, and if they were classmates of the shooter.



There is a clear need for mental health resources in our community. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 27, 2022

Juvenile records are sealed in Texas and therefore the names of the individuals who were arrested are not known. For the records to be accessed and revealed to the public, a court order would need to be granted.

Texas law enforcement officials pushed back on assertions that one of the juveniles arrested four years ago was the same individual who killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde earlier this week.