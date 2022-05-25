The National Rifle Association Responds to Uvalde

The National Rifle Association, which is set to hold its annual meetings with members in Houston this weekend, has responded to the horrific murders in Uvalde, Texas.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services," the NRA released in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

During remarks at the White House Wednesday night, President Joe Biden blamed "the gun lobby" for the killings.

"As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden said. "The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren't running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick."