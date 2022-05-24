Kamala Harris’ Latest Comments About Children Are Raising Eyebrows

masks

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 24, 2022 10:10 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Speaking during an event at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris made some interesting comments about children "of the community."

The event was part of Mental Health Awareness month. Recent studies show government lockdowns and restrictions in response the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, which the Biden administration strongly enforced and supported, wreaked havoc on the mental health of children and teenagers. 

"Home from school and separated from peers during crucial developmental phases, young children and adolescents were clearly among the people most negatively impacted, in various ways, by the pandemic lockdowns," Harvard reports. "Studies zeroed in on particular age groups. One, focusing on children ages 4 to 10, found that the level of lockdown greatly affected mental health and behavioral issues."


Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who attended the event with Harris, put out a report in December 2021 warning of a mental health crisis among young people.

“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade.” Murthy said at the time. “The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating. The future wellbeing of our country depends on how we support and invest in the next generation."

But Monday's event didn't address this mental health crisis among young people. Instead, Biden officials focused on the mental health of healthcare workers. 

Most Popular