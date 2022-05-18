Elon Musk Warns of Looming 'Dirty Tricks Campaign'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 18, 2022 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Elon Musk Warns of Looming 'Dirty Tricks Campaign'

Source: (Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP)

In recent days billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tapped the brakes on his acquisition of Twitter for $45 billion, citing concerns over fake accounts on the platform. 

Shortly after, new data emerged showing President Joe Biden's account of 44 million followers is 43 percent bots. 

Musk says he is purchasing the platform to promote free speech and to push back on the left's affinity for censorship. Now, he's changing the way he votes and is warning Democrats will come after him for daring to step out of line. 

He's also said President Donald Trump will be unbanned from the platform if his acquisition of the company goes through. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did Anyone Notice What Was Wrong About Eric Swalwell's Tweet About the Buffalo Mass Shooting?
Matt Vespa
After These New Details in Her Tax Filings, Can We Please Put BLM's Co-Founder Under a Legal Microscope?
Matt Vespa
White House Isn't Paying Attention to Americans Getting Their Retirement Plans Wiped Out
Katie Pavlich
DeSantis: Biden Will Plunge U.S. Into Recession as Gas Prices Soar
Sarah Arnold
There's Another Mass Shooting That Got Buried by the Media...And It's Not Hard To Figure Out Why
Matt Vespa
New Data Shows Americans Care About One Issue More than Inflation and Abortion
VIP
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular