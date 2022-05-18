Elon Musk Warns of Looming 'Dirty Tricks Campaign'

In recent days billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tapped the brakes on his acquisition of Twitter for $45 billion, citing concerns over fake accounts on the platform.

Shortly after, new data emerged showing President Joe Biden's account of 44 million followers is 43 percent bots.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Musk says he is purchasing the platform to promote free speech and to push back on the left's affinity for censorship. Now, he's changing the way he votes and is warning Democrats will come after him for daring to step out of line.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.



But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.



Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … ?? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

He's also said President Donald Trump will be unbanned from the platform if his acquisition of the company goes through.