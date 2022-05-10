Where Would New Pandemic Funding Go? One Doctor Explains

Despite cases being at an all time low and as the severity of Wuhan coronavirus wanes, the Biden Administration continues to push Congress for additional pandemic funding.

"Without timely COVID funding, more Americans will die needlessly. We will lose our place in line for America to order new COVID treatments and vaccines for the fall, including next-generation vaccines under development, and be unable to maintain our supply of COVID tests. In the fall, if we are hit by new variants, it will be too late to get the tools needed for protection – critical treatments that will be available in Europe, but not the United States. In addition, our effort to help lower-income countries get COVID vaccines into arms will stall," President Joe Biden released in a statement this week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently claimed the need for new funding is "dire."

But White House demands for funding and dire warnings aren't going unchallenged.

Johns Hopkins University Professor Doctor Marty Makary points out much of the funding goes unaccounted for and will be used to push out vaccines without proper study.

Today, Biden/Jha demanding $22.5B in additional Covid funding. A lot will go to:

??Another vax that has not been disclosed, studied or FDA authorized

??The testing-industrial complex to over-test immune students

??Off-label use of Paxlovid in asymp, low-risk ppl who don't need it — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) May 8, 2022

While Biden wants more spending, states are still rolling in pandemic cash and are expanding Medicaid as a result. From a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis: