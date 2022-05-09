Psaki Reacts to Pro-Abortion Protestors Breaking the Law

Abortion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
May 09, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was again confronted about the Biden administration's stance towards pro-abortion activists aggressively descending on the homes of Supreme Court justices. More specifically, she was asked why President Joe Biden hasn't personally condemned the behavior, which is illegal in Virginia where some targeted justices live. 

Further, Psaki justified protests outside of personal homes by noting Supreme Court justices have not yet been hit with violence or vandalism.  

In addition to descending on personal homes, pro-abortion activists also interrupted church services and allegedly firebombed a pro-life center in Wisconsin.

