Hunter Biden Emails Show 'The Big Guy' Getting Way More Than 10 Percent

Newly revealed emails from Hunter Biden's laptop reveal the "Big Guy" or the "Chairman," purported to be President Joe Biden, received up to 50 percent of some overseas business transactions made by his son. More specifically, from Chinese deals. The New York Post has the story:

Another email — sent by Biden as part of an Aug. 2, 2017, chain — involved a deal he struck with the since-vanished chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, for half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year. Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports. Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.” “The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Biden wrote.

THE HILL: “Hunter’s lucrative business dealings often included giving as much as 50 percent of his earnings to his dad, Joe Biden, according to text messages” pic.twitter.com/TgPzNOHCFW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2022

The number is a jump from the previously known cut of 10 percent, which was detailed in October 2020 by Hunter Biden's business partner Tony Bobulinski.

In April, a Grand Jury witness was asked to identify "the big guy" as part of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings and potential tax fraud.

The White House maintains President Joe Biden has never discussed business deals with his son.