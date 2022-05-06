DOJ Assigns Prosecutors to New 'Environmental Justice' Office

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the creation of a new office this week during remarks from the Justice Department. 

According to Garland, prosecutors assigned to the Office of Environmental Justice will work on a "new comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy to guide the Justice Department’s work."

"Consistent with the President’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, we are issuing a comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy," Garland said. "I am pleased to announce that we are launching the Justice Department’s first-ever Office of Environmental Justice to oversee and help guide the Justice Department’s wide-ranging environmental justice efforts. Like all parts of government, it will get its own acronym: OEJ."

"Together with our Civil Rights Division, Office for Access to Justice, Office of Tribal Justice, and United States Attorneys’ Offices, OEJ will prioritize meaningful and constructive engagement with the communities most affected by environmental crime and injustice," he continued. 

The new office is raising eyebrows among conservationists and big government watchdogs. 

