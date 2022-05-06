DOJ Assigns Prosecutors to New 'Environmental Justice' Office

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the creation of a new office this week during remarks from the Justice Department.

According to Garland, prosecutors assigned to the Office of Environmental Justice will work on a "new comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy to guide the Justice Department’s work."

"Consistent with the President’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, we are issuing a comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy," Garland said. "I am pleased to announce that we are launching the Justice Department’s first-ever Office of Environmental Justice to oversee and help guide the Justice Department’s wide-ranging environmental justice efforts. Like all parts of government, it will get its own acronym: OEJ."

"Together with our Civil Rights Division, Office for Access to Justice, Office of Tribal Justice, and United States Attorneys’ Offices, OEJ will prioritize meaningful and constructive engagement with the communities most affected by environmental crime and injustice," he continued.

NEW: Attorney General Merrick Garland unveils a new "Office of Environmental Justice" as part of Biden's "environmental justice enforcement strategy." pic.twitter.com/kJV1jaDW9m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2022

The new office is raising eyebrows among conservationists and big government watchdogs.

We already have DOI, Dept of Energy, FERC, and EPA. ??



“Environmental Justice” is a subsidiary of preservationist environmentalism. Little justice for forests in need of repair, landowners, multiple-use management, and fully recovered endangered or threatened species. https://t.co/dx2cAQ8np3 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 6, 2022

The DOJ is creating the "Office of Environmental Justice."



And just like that, we're one step closer to a Chinese-style social credit system. pic.twitter.com/Sp348NDNrV — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 5, 2022