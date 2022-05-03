McConnell Demands Criminal Charges for SCOTUS Leaker

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding criminal charges for the individual who launched an attack on the integrity of the Supreme Court Monday night by leaking a draft opinion for to POLITICO.

“Last night’s stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court. By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left’s ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law," McConnell released in a statement Tuesday morning. “The disgraceful statements by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer refuse to defend judicial independence and the rule of law and instead play into this toxic spectacle. Real leaders should defend the Court’s independence unconditionally."

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable," he continued. "All nine Justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead.”

McConnell also took to the Senate floor to further condemn the act and emphasized the left's goal of mob rule.

MCCONNELL: "Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about...Everybody knows what kind of climate the far left is trying to fuel." pic.twitter.com/xfXRqjHdE0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2022

As Spencer reported, the hunt for the leaker is on.