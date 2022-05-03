Supreme Court

McConnell Demands Criminal Charges for SCOTUS Leaker

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 03, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell Demands Criminal Charges for SCOTUS Leaker

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding criminal charges for the individual who launched an attack on the integrity of the Supreme Court Monday night by leaking a draft opinion for  to POLITICO. 

“Last night’s stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court. By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left’s ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law," McConnell released in a statement Tuesday morning. “The disgraceful statements by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer refuse to defend judicial independence and the rule of law and instead play into this toxic spectacle. Real leaders should defend the Court’s independence unconditionally."

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable," he continued. "All nine Justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead.”

McConnell also took to the Senate floor to further condemn the act and emphasized the left's goal of mob rule. 

As Spencer reported, the hunt for the leaker is on.

Recommended
The Hunt for the SCOTUS Leaker Is On
Spencer Brown
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dems Rediscover What a Woman Is After SCOTUS Leak
Spencer Brown
Chief Justice John Roberts Announces Who Will Investigate SCOTUS Leak
Katie Pavlich
CNN Legal Analyst Warns Supreme Court Could Ban Gay Marriage and Interstate Travel Next
Julio Rosas
23-Year-Old Woman Tells Tucker Carlson She Regrets Transitioning as a Teenager
Madeline Leesman
The Hunt for the SCOTUS Leaker Is On
Spencer Brown
Will the Reaction to SCOTUS Leak Change the Bench's Decision? One Line in Draft Opinion Is Telling.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular