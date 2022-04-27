Propaganda King Adam Schiff Appears Upset About Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the king of misinformation and lies about the Russia hoax, is weighing in on Elon Musk's planned acquisition of Twitter.

Here's my take on the world’s richest man buying Twitter:



He makes a great car and rocket.



But I’m concerned his personal views will stop the fight against disinformation on social media.



The problem on Twitter hasn't been too much content moderation – it's too much hate. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 27, 2022

Schiff was an advocate of Robert Mueller's Special Counsel investigation and repeatedly claimed there was "evidence hiding in plain sight" proving collusion between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russian government. There was no evidence and no collusion. In other words, Schiff purposefully spread misinformation in order to take down Trump's presidency.

People aren't letting him get away with his false "concern."

Remember when you knowingly and maliciously pushed disinformation for YEARS, falsely claiming to have evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2022

Schiff regularly leaks partial information to spin false narratives that benefit Democrats.



Career intel officials were refusing to brief his team because of it. https://t.co/thHn5YaLTb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 27, 2022