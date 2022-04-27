Propaganda King Adam Schiff Appears Upset About Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the king of misinformation and lies about the Russia hoax, is weighing in on Elon Musk's planned acquisition of Twitter. 

Schiff was an advocate of Robert Mueller's Special Counsel investigation and repeatedly claimed there was "evidence hiding in plain sight" proving collusion between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russian government. There was no evidence and no collusion. In other words, Schiff purposefully spread misinformation in order to take down Trump's presidency. 

People aren't letting him get away with his false "concern." 

