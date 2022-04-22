What Is Joe Biden Hiding in Delaware?

President Joe Biden is headed to Delaware for the weekend, adding onto his dozens of visits.

The White House has been pressed a number of times about why Biden goes to his personal residence so often. Press Secretary Jen Psaki has justified the frequent visits by saying, "It's his home."

"The president goes to Delaware because it's his home. And it's also where his son and his former wife are buried," Psaki said in January.

But new reporting from the New York Post shows the location is quite convenient for Biden, and the Secret Service claims to have no records of who visits him there. Previously, it was assumed the White House was simply refusing to release the logs.