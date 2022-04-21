masks

White House Mocks Joyful Passengers Removing Their Masks

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich

 @KatiePavlich

Posted: Apr 21, 2022 7:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked Americans who joyfully took off their masks earlier this week after a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control mandate. 

Psaki claimed "just one" plane full of passengers reacted positively to the news. There are dozens of videos showing relieved passengers freeing their faces, with thousands of flight reactions that went undocumented. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday evening federal attorneys will work to appeal the decision to nullify the mask mandate after the CDC requested they do so. In a statement, the CDC declared the appeal is necessary to protect the federal agency's "authority."

"To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health," the statement read. 

