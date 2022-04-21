Joe Biden

White House Issues Clarification After Biden Confuses Two Major Issues

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Apr 21, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After remarks about additional military assistance being sent by the United States to Urkaine Thursday morning, President Joe Biden took questions from limited reporters in the room. 

When asked about whether the administration is considering a delay for the end of Title 42, Biden confused the border policy with Department of Justice plans to appeal the annulment of his federal mask mandate. The mandate was struck down by a judge earlier this week. 

Given Biden spoke against his administration's Title 42 policy during his confusion, shortly after the remarks the White House was forced to issue a clarification. 

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42," the White House released, attributing the quote to President Biden. 

Yesterday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration is still set to repeal Title 42 on May 23. 

Hours later the CDC issued a recommendation to DOJ for an appeal and reinstatement of mask mandates for travel. 

