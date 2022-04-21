White House Issues Clarification After Biden Confuses Two Major Issues

After remarks about additional military assistance being sent by the United States to Urkaine Thursday morning, President Joe Biden took questions from limited reporters in the room.

When asked about whether the administration is considering a delay for the end of Title 42, Biden confused the border policy with Department of Justice plans to appeal the annulment of his federal mask mandate. The mandate was struck down by a judge earlier this week.

REPORTER: "Are you considering delaying lifting Title 42?"



Biden brings up the DOJ's appeal to the travel mask mandate being struck down...?



Does Joe Biden know that these are two different issues? pic.twitter.com/LOTLVEzj7W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2022

Given Biden spoke against his administration's Title 42 policy during his confusion, shortly after the remarks the White House was forced to issue a clarification.

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42," the White House released, attributing the quote to President Biden.

Yesterday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration is still set to repeal Title 42 on May 23.

Psaki reveals that the Biden administration is NOT considering delaying the removal of Title 42.

Hours later the CDC issued a recommendation to DOJ for an appeal and reinstatement of mask mandates for travel.