Hunter Biden Reappears With The Big Guy

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, has been missing from public life. After all, he's under federal investigation for tax fraud.
"A federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden is gaining momentum as prosecutors gather information from several of his associates about the sources of his foreign income, including from Ukraine, and examine President Biden’s son’s relationship with a company that handled some of his finances, according to people familiar with the matter," the Wall Street Journal reports. "In recent weeks, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware have sought information and grand-jury testimony about the money Mr. Biden received several years ago from Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., and how he used that money to pay some obligations, one of those people said."
In recent weeks, leftist media outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post and CBS News, have reported extensively on the contents of his infamous laptop.
CBS: "More than 150 transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review." pic.twitter.com/QgdcbhwYGV— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2022
His missing-in-action status has led a number of people to again ask, "Where's Hunter?"
He resurfaced this week at the White House Easter egg roll.
Hunter Biden and his son Beau having a blast at the White House Easter Egg Roll. (To those of you who don’t know me very well, that was sarcasm.) pic.twitter.com/scxAOonNTI— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 18, 2022
At the event, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden read stories to children. When President Biden started answering questions from reporters, the Easter Bunny interrupted and took him away.
Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll ?? pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj— Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022