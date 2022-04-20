Hunter Biden Reappears With The Big Guy

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, has been missing from public life. After all, he's under federal investigation for tax fraud.

"A federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden is gaining momentum as prosecutors gather information from several of his associates about the sources of his foreign income, including from Ukraine, and examine President Biden’s son’s relationship with a company that handled some of his finances, according to people familiar with the matter," the Wall Street Journal reports. "In recent weeks, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware have sought information and grand-jury testimony about the money Mr. Biden received several years ago from Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., and how he used that money to pay some obligations, one of those people said."