Border Patrol Union Blasts White House for Refusing to Revoke Smears of Agents

The National Border Patrol Council is blasting the White House and President Joe Biden after Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to revoke smears against mounted agents during Monday's briefing.

Remember - @POTUS made a bogus CRIMINAL allegation against agents. They were cleared of that.



“It was horrible...with people being STRAPPED. I promise you, those people will pay”.



No matter how Psaki tries to dodge and weave, that investigation is not "ongoing". It's over. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 18, 2022

As the union noted, in September 2021 Biden jumped on a cooked up, leftist narrative -- devoid of facts --- that mounted Border Patrol agents "whipped" illegal Haitian immigrants as they unlawfully entered the United States. Before any investigation took place and without evidence, Biden declared the agents were criminals who would be swiftly punished. The mounted unit in Del Rio was suspended from use, taking away a valuable tool agents need to keep the country safe.

Joe Biden is attacking Border Patrol agents for something they didn't do. He is lying. https://t.co/YfCPEDhPYr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2021

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Jon Anfinsen, president of the BP union’s chapter in Del Rio, responds to the horse unit being suspended:



“Suspending them all for even a brief amount of time takes away one of the few remaining units that have been in the field making arrests and rescues on a regular basics.” https://t.co/I7WBnt565e pic.twitter.com/iBW5X7Gqds — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2021

Nothing Biden said was true. The agents did nothing wrong and after being hung out to dry for six months, they've been cleared.

At the time of the incident, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas briefly told the truth about the situation, indicating agents were using reigns -- not whips --- to control their horses, but quickly pivoted to parroting Biden's smear.