Did You Catch Biden's Latest Move on Energy?

Heading into the weekend Friday the Biden administration announced the reopening and approval of oil and gas leases on federal lands, citing an assessment from November 2021. The move comes as energy prices continue to skyrocket for Americans.

"Today the Department announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will post notices for significantly reformed onshore lease sales that prioritize the American people’s interests in public lands and moves forward with addressing deficiencies in the federal oil and gas leasing program," the Interior Department released. "On Monday, the BLM will issue final environmental assessments and sale notices for upcoming oil and gas lease sales."

The Biden administration will re-start oil and gas leasing in federal lands: about 144,000 acres to go up for sale next, ending a moratorium in place since the early days of the current administration | #OOTT https://t.co/arxoygpxFK — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) April 16, 2022

"The BLM assessed potentially available and eligible acreage in Alabama, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. It began analyzing 646 parcels on roughly 733,000 acres that had been previously nominated for leasing by energy companies," the statement continues. "As a result of robust environmental review, engagement with Tribes and communities, and prioritizing the American people’s broad interests in public lands, the final sale notices will offer approximately 173 parcels on roughly 144,000 acres, an 80 percent reduction from the acreage originally nominated."

Given the process only applies to 20 percent of land available, it is largely symbolic as the Department continues to pursue a far-left alternative energy agenda and transition.

Incredible.



1) A major concession that their energy policies have been a disaster



2) Why did it take THIS level of pain for working families to end their blockade?



3) this is only 20% of the land available for leasing so still largely symbolic



4) now end the red tape https://t.co/KCxL6EAIlN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 16, 2022

Just last month the White House insisted a change was not necessary.

Doocy: "[Y]ou say...you're going to do everything you can to reduce the impacts...high gas prices have...We're asking other countries to think about...pumping more oil. Why not just do it here?"



Psaki insists "federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil & gas" pic.twitter.com/bZGeewR6v9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 7, 2022

Update: The Biden administration is also hiking taxes on new leases according to Americans for Tax Reform.