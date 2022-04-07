Censorship

Twitter Employees Are Reportedly 'Panicking'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Apr 07, 2022
Source: (Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP)

Earlier this week billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk purchased a 9.1 percent stake in Twitter after becoming frustrated with the social media platform's censorship. The purchase made him the company's largest shareholder and landed him a seat on the board. 

According to to new reporting from Reuters, a number of Twitter employees aren't happy about Musk's new position and perspective on free speech. 

News of Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter (TWTR.N) has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters.

Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. 

Four Twitter employees who spoke with Reuters said they were concerned about Musk's ability to influence the company's policies on abusive users and harmful content.

With Musk on the board, the employees said his views on moderation could weaken years-long efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse, and might allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

The Washington Post is also having trouble with the news. 

In other words, they're upset days of censoring political opinions or facts they disagree with could be coming to an end. 

Most Popular