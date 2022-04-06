Psaki Cornered on Biden's Favors for Hunter's Business Partner

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was cornered over new information showing President Joe Biden wrote a recommendation letter for one of Hunter Biden's Chinese business partners back in 2017.

DOOCY: "Was it common for President Biden to do favors for Hunter Biden's international business partners, like writing college recommendations for their kids?"



Psaki refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/YTI3z6DN8a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2022

The revelation, first reported by Fox News, came less than 24 hours after Psaki continued to say President Biden has never spoken to Hunter about any of his foreign business deals or transactions.

In 2013 Hunter Biden hitched a ride on Air Force Two with then VP Joe Biden to China, where he had meetings for a new business project with CCP operatives. It's a long flight back to the U.S. from China, but I'm sure they never discussed what Hunter did while he was there. https://t.co/VPPFnvvEQ5 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 5, 2022

Fox News Digital obtained emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates involved in his firm Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR. Hunter held a 10% stake in BHR as recently as last year, the White House previously acknowledged. Hunter's attorney told the New York Times in November that he had since divested. In an email dated Jan. 3, 2017, and sent to Hunter Biden and his business associates Devon Archer and Jim Bulger, CEO of BHR Jonathan Li writes: "Gentlmen[sic], please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying the following colleges for this year," Li writes, listing Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University.