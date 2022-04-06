Democrats Are Getting Called Out for Creating the Energy Crisis

For weeks the Biden administration and their Democratic allies on Capitol Hill have attempted to pin out of control energy prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The White House communications team even dubbed price increases on oil and gas the "Putin price hike," while also downplaying the amount of oil the U.S. previously imported from Russia.

But as Democrats -- who have been waging a war on the oil and gas industry -- continue to blame Putin, Americans and some in the media aren't buying it. In fact, the anti-fracking records of congressional climate activists are being scrutinized.

During an interview with CNBC Wednesday morning, Democrat Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky doubled down on the need to ban fracking -- which she voted for -- and falsely claimed oil companies are price gouging customers.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Democrats have backed themselves into a corner.

Oh man - these Democrats are walking into a buzzsaw of their own making.



Just a year ago they were screaming at energy execs to reduce oil production - today they’re going to theatrically accuse them of price gouging.



Pass the popcorn. https://t.co/YSVMCHxtjW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2022

This lady proposed “the Nation’s strongest fracking ban bill” and now wants to yell at energy execs for increasing energy prices?



All theater. https://t.co/6aagda8Vtp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2022

With one question to @RepSchakowsky, @JoeSquawk debunked Democrats' latest strawman on why oil prices are rising: "Did you vote to end fracking?"



Not surprisingly, she avoided answering. Because the truth is her ESG agenda is what's driving prices higher.pic.twitter.com/qNVWklMx4a — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 6, 2022

Not to mention, the data on price increases during Biden's tenure tells the story.