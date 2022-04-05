The Left Is Melting Down Over Senator Tim Scott’s Vote on Judge Jackson

On Monday Republican Senator Tim Scott announced he will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

"The historic nature of Judge Jackson’s nomination reinforces the progress our country has made. However, ideology must be the determining factor—not identity—when considering such an important lifetime appointment," Scott released in a statement. "It is clear that Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy and positions on the defining issues of our time make her the wrong choice for the Supreme Court. From leaving the door open on court packing to her multiple overturned opinions, I cannot support a nominee with her record of judicial activism. I remain disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to unite the country with a mainstream nominee that could have received resounding bipartisan support. For all these reasons, I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court."

Right on cue, the left started melted down after having expectations Scott would vote for Jackson because they happen to share a similar skin color.

Can you believe that Tim Scott is NOT voting for Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson,the first Black woman to be nominated for Supreme Court Judge? But he voted for Amy Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh!

I feel sorry for him bc if you don't know that u are Black,believe me they will show you. — ANGELplz (@NotoriusNormani) April 4, 2022

No words??? MLK had some words for people like Tim Scott. pic.twitter.com/Am4Npsofgb — Bobby Stone (@bobbystone24) April 5, 2022

Wow, Sen Scott must be getting paid a whole lot of money to turn his back on the most qualified nominee to ever be nominated. — Suavecito (@Suavecito16) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski announced they will vote to confirm her nomination, solidifying enough votes to make it over the finish line.