Is President Trump About to be Back on Twitter?

Yesterday news broke billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is now Twitter's biggest shareholder after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the company. Today, newly minted CEO Parag Agrawal announced Musk is also on the company board.

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Since purchasing his shares, Musk has been on the social media platform asking users what they want to change and how to better the site. He's getting a lot of suggestions, but a top one is reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump.

Bring Donald Trump back on Twitter… ?? — ??? ?????? ???? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 5, 2022

President Donald Trump should have never been banned from Twitter in the first place - his account should be reinstated even if he chooses not to use it. @elonmusk will we see the return of a real town square without selective politically motivated censorship? — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 5, 2022

BREAKING: ELON MUSK is now on TWITTER’s BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Looking forward to all the exploding heads when his first order of business is REINSTATING DONALD TRUMP! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 5, 2022

Should Twitter allow Donald Trump back on its platform?@elonmusk — Dave Lee (@heydave7) April 5, 2022

Hi @elonmusk,



Please use your new influence over Twitter to Save America by allowing President Donald Trump to return to the platform.



BRING BACK TRUMP — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) April 4, 2022