Is President Trump About to be Back on Twitter?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 05, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Yesterday news broke billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is now Twitter's biggest shareholder after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the company. Today, newly minted CEO Parag Agrawal announced Musk is also on the company board. 

Since purchasing his shares, Musk has been on the social media platform asking users what they want to change and how to better the site. He's getting a lot of suggestions, but a top one is reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump. 

