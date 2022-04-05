Is President Trump About to be Back on Twitter?

Yesterday news broke billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is now Twitter's biggest shareholder after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the company. Today, newly minted CEO Parag Agrawal announced Musk is also on the company board.
Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022
Since purchasing his shares, Musk has been on the social media platform asking users what they want to change and how to better the site. He's getting a lot of suggestions, but a top one is reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump.
