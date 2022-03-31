Supreme Court

Lindsey Graham Has Decided How He'll Vote on Judge Jackson

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Mar 31, 2022 11:30 AM
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced Thursday morning he will vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. 

Graham's decision comes after the White House withheld a number of documents related to Jackson's judicial record and after she failed to adequately explain light sentences for child pornographers. 

On Wednesday Republican Senator Susan Collins confirmed she will be voting for Jackson's nomination, essentially guaranteeing her place as the next Associate Justice. 

"In my view, the role the Constitution clearly assigns to the Senate is to examine the experience, qualifications, and integrity of the nominee.  It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the ideology of an individual Senator or would rule exactly as an individual Senator would want," Collins said. 

