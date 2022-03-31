Lindsey Graham Has Decided How He'll Vote on Judge Jackson

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced Thursday morning he will vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2022

However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2022

After a thorough review of Judge Jackson's record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "After a thorough review of Judge Jackson's record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the radical left and I will vote no." pic.twitter.com/qJgWtflrwf — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2022

Graham's decision comes after the White House withheld a number of documents related to Jackson's judicial record and after she failed to adequately explain light sentences for child pornographers.

On Wednesday Republican Senator Susan Collins confirmed she will be voting for Jackson's nomination, essentially guaranteeing her place as the next Associate Justice.

"In my view, the role the Constitution clearly assigns to the Senate is to examine the experience, qualifications, and integrity of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the ideology of an individual Senator or would rule exactly as an individual Senator would want," Collins said.