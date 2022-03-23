Trump Has Withdrawn a Major Endorsement

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities. If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections. Just look at what is happening in Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere, but tremendous progress has been made that will help us in 2022 and 2024. The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can’t let them get away with it," Trump released in a statement Wednesday morning.

"When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who 'brilliantly' convinced him to 'stop talking about the 2020 Election.' He listened to them. Then, according to the polls, Mo’s 44-point lead totally evaporated all based on his '2020' statement made at our massive rally in Cullman, Alabama. When I heard his statement, I said, 'Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it,'" the statement continues. "Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore. I will be making a new Endorsement in the near future!"

In recent weeks, Brooks has tried to salvage the nomination by running ads praising President Trump and attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Clearly, those efforts failed.