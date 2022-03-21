White House Warns Americans to Brace for a Russian Cyber Attack

President Joe Biden warned Monday afternoon he expects the Russian government could launch a retaliatory cyber attack against the United States and is urging private companies to bolster their defenses.

"This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," Biden released in a statement.

Biden's remarks came shortly before the daily press briefing where Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger answered questions about the situation. Neuberger said the U.S. would issue a strong response should Russia decide to launch a cyber attack on private or public infrastructure in the U.S.

Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger: "The Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States. To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure." pic.twitter.com/asAd3BKLIT — CSPAN (@cspan) March 21, 2022

In 2019, NATO determined cyber attacks on allied countries are eligible for an Article 5 response.

“A serious cyberattack could trigger Article 5, where an attack against one ally is treated as an attack against all," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. "Cyberspace is the new battleground and making Nato cyber ready—well-resourced, well-trained, and well-equipped."