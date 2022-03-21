Russia

White House Warns Americans to Brace for a Russian Cyber Attack

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Warns Americans to Brace for a Russian Cyber Attack

Source: (Denis Balibouse/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden warned Monday afternoon he expects the Russian government could launch a retaliatory cyber attack against the United States and is urging private companies to bolster their defenses. 

"This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience.  I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," Biden released in a statement. 

Biden's remarks came shortly before the daily press briefing where Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger answered questions about the situation. Neuberger said the U.S. would issue a strong response should Russia decide to launch a cyber attack on private or public infrastructure in the U.S. 

In 2019, NATO determined cyber attacks on allied countries are eligible for an Article 5 response.

“A serious cyberattack could trigger Article 5, where an attack against one ally is treated as an attack against all," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. "Cyberspace is the new battleground and making Nato cyber ready—well-resourced, well-trained, and well-equipped." 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What Is Liz Cheney Doing With These Red Line Declarations About Ukraine?
Matt Vespa
Can Anything Be Done to Stop The Biden Administration's Horrendous Iran Deal?
Guy Benson
WATCH: Suspected Cartel Gunman Points Rifle at TX DPS Helicopter Patrolling the Border
Julio Rosas
I Spoke About the Devil...And He Appeared
Matt Vespa
Four Marines Identified in Deadly Osprey Crash During NATO Drill
Spencer Brown

Another Kamala Harris Staffer Calls It Quits
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular