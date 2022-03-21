Supreme Court

Grassley: We Still Haven't Seen Sufficient Records for Biden's SCOTUS Nominee

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 8:00 AM
The confirmation hearing process for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, kicks off Monday on Capitol Hill. 

But according to Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, Jackson's full record has not been submitted for review. 

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has been sounding the alarm over Jackson's record on sentencing for criminals convicted of producing or disseminating child pornography. 

Over the weekend Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn expressed concern about Jackson's soft on crime record, in addition to her lack of clear judicial philosophy. 

“She doesn't seem to have a judicial philosophy. She will not be clear about where she [supports] court packing. I have talked to a lot of women who were quite concerned about her record when it comes to how she's dealt with crime, how she's been soft on criminals, and soft on child pornographers and child abusers," Blackburn said during an interview with Fox News over the weekend. "I'm very troubled about her record, whether it was when she was in private practice, the sentencing commission, or on the bench. She would've let 1,500 prisoners go during COVID. Among the ones she let go were a murderer, a bank robber. These are hardened criminals back on the streets."

Jacksons' confirmation hearing starts Monday and will conclude Thursday. 

