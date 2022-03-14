Zelenskyy to Address a Joint Meeting of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress Wednesday morning as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on the country, targeting hospitals and residential neighborhoods.

"The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to colleagues Monday. "As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m."

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," the letter continues. "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."

Zelenskyy to speak to all Hse/Senate mbrs Wednesday morning is basically the equivalent of an address by a foreign dignitary to a Joint Meeting of Congress. Note that former Ukrainian Leader Petro Poroshenko spoke in person to a Joint Meeting of Congress in September, 2014. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2022

Zelenskyy continues to ask the United States to implement a no fly zone over Ukraine as Russian planes pummel the cities. President Joe Biden and most lawmakers on Capitol Hill have rejected the proposal, saying U.S. troops will not directly fight Russian forces and that shooting down Russian planes would cause World War III.

Over the weekend as Russian forces advanced on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, Zelenskyy visited wounded troops in the hospital.