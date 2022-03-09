Tulsi Gabbard Has a Key Reminder for International Women's Day

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is celebrating International Women's Day this week by reminding the world there are distinct and important differences between men and women.
This isn't the first time Gabbard has spoken up in favor of women's rights.
In December 2020, Gabbard introduced the Protect Women's Sports Act, which preserves the right of women to compete against women in the gym and on the field. The legislation also protects Title IX, a women's rights milestone reached in the 1970s.
The most important thing to appreciate on #InternationalWomensDay is that there is such a thing as women that are biologically different from men. It's not politically correct or woke to point this out, but unless we accept it, it's not possible to celebrate women and #IWD2022— Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) March 9, 2022
My 'Protect Women’s Sports Act' simply protects the rights & interests of girls & women who participate in sports so they can compete on a level playing field. Denying biological differences between men & women undermines the reason why Title IX was created in the first place.— Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) December 11, 2020
Title IX was created out of a recognition of a biological distinction between men & women, & the need to make sure women & girls have equal opportunities to compete on a level playing field in sports. My bill upholds the original intent of Title IX, & strengthens it. That’s all.— Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) December 12, 2020