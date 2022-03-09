Tulsi Gabbard Has a Key Reminder for International Women's Day

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is celebrating International Women's Day this week by reminding the world there are distinct and important differences between men and women.

This isn't the first time Gabbard has spoken up in favor of women's rights.

In December 2020, Gabbard introduced the Protect Women's Sports Act, which preserves the right of women to compete against women in the gym and on the field. The legislation also protects Title IX, a women's rights milestone reached in the 1970s.