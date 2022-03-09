Inflation

Psaki Warns Another High Inflation Number Is Coming

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 09, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a coming inflation report, expected tomorrow, and what the Biden administration expects to see. 

"I would say first, while we don't have the data at this point, looking ahead, we certainly assess that we expect to see a high headline, headline inflation in tomorrow's February's inflation data," Psaki said. 

For months the administration argued inflation was simply transitory and that Americans would see prices go down by the end of 2021. 

As for rapidly increasing prices on gas, Psaki said President Joe Biden has no plans to restart the Keystone XL pipeline. She also blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil companies for the current supply crunch. 

During remarks in Texas yesterday, Biden said gas prices will continue to go up, said he can't do anything about it and also blamed Putin. 

Psaki attempted to clarify the comments, saying Biden's gaggles aren't always "comprehensive." 

Most Popular