Psaki Warns Another High Inflation Number Is Coming

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a coming inflation report, expected tomorrow, and what the Biden administration expects to see.

"I would say first, while we don't have the data at this point, looking ahead, we certainly assess that we expect to see a high headline, headline inflation in tomorrow's February's inflation data," Psaki said.

For months the administration argued inflation was simply transitory and that Americans would see prices go down by the end of 2021.

REPORTER: "I want to know what specifically the administration has done, they've been working on that has worked to bring down inflation."



REPORTER: "I want to know what specifically the administration has done, they've been working on that has worked to bring down inflation."

PSAKI: "We don't have the data...we expect to see a high headline in inflation in tomorrow's February inflation data."

As for rapidly increasing prices on gas, Psaki said President Joe Biden has no plans to restart the Keystone XL pipeline. She also blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil companies for the current supply crunch.

DOOCY: "Is a restart of the the Keystone XL construction completely off the table as long as Joe Biden is president?"



DOOCY: "Is a restart of the the Keystone XL construction completely off the table as long as Joe Biden is president?"

PSAKI: "It does not provide more supply into the system...there's no plans for that and it would not address any of the problems we're having currently."

REPORTER: "Gas prices have risen month over month every month since the president has been in office."



REPORTER: "Gas prices have risen month over month every month since the president has been in office."

PSAKI: "Since President Putin began his military build up on Ukrainian borders, the price of gas at the pump in America has gone up 75 cents, which is significant, of course."

During remarks in Texas yesterday, Biden said gas prices will continue to go up, said he can't do anything about it and also blamed Putin.

Biden on gas prices:



Biden on gas prices:

"It's going to go up. Can't do much right now. Russia is responsible."

Psaki attempted to clarify the comments, saying Biden's gaggles aren't always "comprehensive."